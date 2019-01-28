Neato’s Laser-Guided Botvac D5 Robotic Vacuum falls to $300 shipped (Reg. up to $600)

Best Buy offers the Neato Botvac D5 App-Enabled Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, is $50 under our previous mention from Black Friday 2018 and is the second lowest price we’ve seen. For comparison, it still sells for up to $600 at Target and Neato direct. This robotic vacuum uses a laser guidance system to navigate your home and features 90-minute runtimes as well as smartphone control. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 380 customers.
If you don’t need the laser navigation, then consider ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 App-enabled Robot Vacuum at $220 with the on-page coupon.
Neato Botvac D5 Robotic Vacuum features:
Clean your floors from anywhere with this Neato Botvac vacuum. A large dirt bin holds plenty of debris between emptying, and the vacuum returns to its base after cleaning to recharge and be ready for the next use. This Neato Botvac vacuum has a downloadable app that provides control directly from your smartphone.