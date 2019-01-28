Neato’s Laser-Guided Botvac D5 Robotic Vacuum falls to $300 shipped (Reg. up to $600)

Best Buy offers the Neato Botvac D5 App-Enabled Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, is $50 under our previous mention from Black Friday 2018 and is the second lowest price we’ve seen. For comparison, it still sells for up to $600 at Target and Neato direct. This robotic vacuum uses a laser guidance system to navigate your home and features 90-minute runtimes as well as smartphone control. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 380 customers.

If you don’t need the laser navigation, then consider ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 App-enabled Robot Vacuum at $220 with the on-page coupon.

Neato Botvac D5 Robotic Vacuum features: