Surf the web from your couch w/ this highly-rated adjustable lap desk at $14 shipped (40% off)

Haven Furniture Co (100% positive feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon offers the Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk for $14.59 shipped once you’ve applied code UROGRE3N at checkout. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Perfect for browsing the web on the couch, this adjustable desk keeps your device from over heating. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating.
If you’re looking for a desk-based option to prop up your Mac, the AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Stand is a great option at $20.
Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk features:
- Can be used it as a car laptop desk , lap writing board , drawing desk , bed lap desk and laptop stand for all areas of life. Get your work done or watch a movie more comfortably than ever before
- Has 8 tilt angles helps to relax your neck, shoulders and back . It can be opened on 3 sides with a small piece of plastic at the bottom part to prevent your laptop sliding off. Rest assured your laptop is in safe hands
- This lap desk comes with 2 cotton pads that conform to your lap, providing more comfort and more stability. Never feel uncomfortable or awkward while working or chilling watching your favorite TV shows