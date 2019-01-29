This ANNKE 1080p Home Security Camera wields Alexa compatibility for just $23 (Reg. $45+)

Security ANNKE Technology (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Home Security Camera for $22.99 shipped when coupon code 4JBA3JVN has been applied during checkout. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is within 50 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. With support for Alexa, you’ll be able to use a Fire TV or Echo device with a display to bring up your video feed. I frequently use this feature with my security cameras and love the convenience that it offers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings on a $13 SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC if you’d prefer to keep a physical copy of your footage onsite. Picking up one of these is also a great plan if you’d prefer to keep recordings entirely off the cloud.

ANNKE 1080P IP Camera features:

【Stunning 1080P HD Footage】Annke home security camera pans and tilts to cover every inch of your entire house and stream crystal clear videos to your smartphone, tablet and PC. Thanks to the infrared LEDs, night vision is also outstanding even in the pitch dark.

【Local and Cloud Storage】The home security camera offers premium cloud storage service. Just email our technical staff at support@annke.com for the activation code, and you can enjoy a 30-day free trial. It also has an optional max 64GB TF card storage, thus safety of information is guaranteed even at the loss of the SD card or network interruption.