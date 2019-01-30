Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off jeans, outerwear & more from $15

Levi’s is currently offering up to 75% off Closeout Styles during its Warehouse Event. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. Note: you must enter your email address to access the sale.

A standout from this sale is the men’s 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $20. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and it’s $50 off the original rate. These jeans are also infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. With over 1,300 reviews, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: