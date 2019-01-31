Enjoy healthier fried foods this Super Bowl w/ a 4.2L air fryer for $59.50 shipped (Reg. $100)

Super Deal (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Chef’s Star 1350W Premium 4.2L XL Air Fryer (AF-15) for $59.51 shipped when you use code 5W4VAKLS at checkout. Regularly closer to $100, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Everyone loves fried food, but the extra calories and fat is never welcomed. Air frying gives you a similar crunch and taste but uses far less oil, making it a healthier alternative. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers.

If you don’t mind going down to a 3.5L basket, Chefman offers an air fryer for $50 shipped. This is great for smaller families or singles who still want to enjoy air fried goodies.

Chef’s Star Air Fryer features: