Nintendo Switch + Labo Variety Kit now available for $309 shipped (Up to $370 value)

- Jan. 31st 2019 11:13 am ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch in Neon Red/Blue or Grey with the Labo Variety Kit for $309 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and use code ALT60 at checkout. Switch is regularly $300 and the Variety kit is $70, so you’re saving as much as $60 today. However, this kit is down to $61 at Amazon and is currently just $40 over on the official Best Buy eBay store. You’ll also want to keep in mind that we have Switch bundled with a pair of games for $344 right now as well. That’s a slightly better overall value, but today’s deal is notable for those looking to grab a console and a starter Labo kit. Head below for more details and over to our Labo review for some hands-on impressions.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also have AUKEY Switch cases for $7 shipped (Reg. $15+) and a nice batch digital indie Switch games from under $1. This morning’s games roundup also has some great Switch game deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $25 and more.

Nintendo Switch Labo Bundles:

Nintendo Swtich: Choose this Nintendo Switch console to play favorite games anywhere with one system. It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures. Nintendo Labo Kit Make two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Fishing Rod, a Motorbike, a House, and a Piano using engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets and fun, interactive instructions.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
Rakuten

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard