Nintendo Switch + Labo Variety Kit now available for $309 shipped (Up to $370 value)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch in Neon Red/Blue or Grey with the Labo Variety Kit for $309 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and use code ALT60 at checkout. Switch is regularly $300 and the Variety kit is $70, so you’re saving as much as $60 today. However, this kit is down to $61 at Amazon and is currently just $40 over on the official Best Buy eBay store. You’ll also want to keep in mind that we have Switch bundled with a pair of games for $344 right now as well. That’s a slightly better overall value, but today’s deal is notable for those looking to grab a console and a starter Labo kit. Head below for more details and over to our Labo review for some hands-on impressions.

We also have AUKEY Switch cases for $7 shipped (Reg. $15+) and a nice batch digital indie Switch games from under $1. This morning’s games roundup also has some great Switch game deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $25 and more.

Nintendo Swtich: Choose this Nintendo Switch console to play favorite games anywhere with one system. It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures. Nintendo Labo Kit Make two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Fishing Rod, a Motorbike, a House, and a Piano using engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets and fun, interactive instructions.