Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $25, Wild Guns Reloaded from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch at $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This is matching our previous mention (outside of a GCU discount) and the best price we can find. It starts at $35 on Amazon and is back up to $60 at Best Buy. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Wild Guns Reloaded, Owlboy, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, The Escapists 2 and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Wild Guns Reloaded $15 or $10 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Owlboy PS4 Limited $50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- 20XX Xbox One $11 (Reg. $18) | Microsoft
- Matching on PSN for PS Plus members
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- For Honor $15 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- The Escapists 2 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed Content Sale | Microsoft
- God of War $28 or 26.50 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption $9 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Bastion $5 or $3.75 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $15) | PSN
- Just Cause 4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 PS4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Sony to expand PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB alongside February’s freebies
8Bitdo unveils new M30 Sega Genesis Bluetooth Gamepad, pre-orders now live
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders