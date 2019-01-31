Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $25, Wild Guns Reloaded from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch at $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This is matching our previous mention (outside of a GCU discount) and the best price we can find. It starts at $35 on Amazon and is back up to $60 at Best Buy. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Wild Guns Reloaded, Owlboy, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, The Escapists 2 and more.

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

