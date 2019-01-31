Save on certified refurbished Samsung Curved Monitors from $160 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor in certified refurbished condition for $169.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery adds on an extra $6. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate and is $20 under our previous mention. Features include both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a 1080p panel and more. Also on sale is the refurbished 27-inch version for $159.99, which is good for a $60 discount from the original price. In both cases, today’s offers are the lowest that we’ve seen for these monitors. Rated 4+ stars. Samsung covers both options with a 90-day warranty.
If you’ll be pairing either of these monitors with your new MacBook, use your savings to grab a USB-C to HDMI cable so you can use the display right out of the box. Otherwise, a normal HDMI cable will do just fine.
Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor features:
- The 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play. With its design inspired by the curve of the human eye, the Samsung CF397 monitor delivers a comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience for your home or office use.
- Featuring an ultra-slim and sleek profile the Samsung CF397 monitor measures less than 0.5inch thick. Make a stylish statement while staying productive with the 32″ curved screen. The simple circular stand will add a modern look to your space.
Amazon 1-day Logitech Sale from $14: Mac keyboards, mice, gaming headsets, much more https://t.co/7bpaArqsmC by @justinkahnmusic pic.twitter.com/PHTyPHgm4f
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 31, 2019