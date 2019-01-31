Save on certified refurbished Samsung Curved Monitors from $160 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor in certified refurbished condition for $169.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery adds on an extra $6. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate and is $20 under our previous mention. Features include both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a 1080p panel and more. Also on sale is the refurbished 27-inch version for $159.99, which is good for a $60 discount from the original price. In both cases, today’s offers are the lowest that we’ve seen for these monitors. Rated 4+ stars. Samsung covers both options with a 90-day warranty.

If you’ll be pairing either of these monitors with your new MacBook, use your savings to grab a USB-C to HDMI cable so you can use the display right out of the box. Otherwise, a normal HDMI cable will do just fine.

Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor features: