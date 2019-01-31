Satisfy your sweet tooth with 50% off a 35-Oz. variety pack of SNICKERS for $5

Amazon is currently offering a 35-Ounce Bag of SNICKERS Variety Mix Fun Size Candy Bars for $5.20 when clipping the on-page coupon and opting for Subscribe & Save. As an add-on item, you’ll need to include it in orders over $25. That’s good for a near 50% discount from the going rate at other retailers like Walmart and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. This bag includes an assortment of four different flavored SNICKERS bars, and makes a tasty afternoon snack. Plus the fun-sized bars are great for storing in a desk drawer or bag. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 220 customers.
SNICKERS not your thing? Amazon has plenty of other candy available to satisfy your cravings.
SNICKERS Variety Mix Bag features:
- Contains one (1) 35.09-ounce bag of SNICKERS Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars Variety Mix Bag
- This variety mix contains fun-sized SNICKERS Original, SNICKERS Peanut Butter and SNICKERS Almond and SNICKERS Crisper Chocolate Bars
- Fun size candy bars are ideal for holiday parties, the office, for Halloween, or birthday parties
- This chocolate variety mix is packaged in a stand-up bag that you can place at the center of any party to share
- Share an assortment of SNICKERS Fun Size Candy Bars with friends, family and the office