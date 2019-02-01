Digital Switch games from $3: Flame In The Flood, Disgaea, Octodad, Reigns, more

Nintendo has now launched a pair of new sales across the eShop. Along with some amazing digital titles still live from earlier this week, we are now seeing a series of NISA games and much more starting from $3 or so. Head over to this morning’s roundup for some great deals on Switch games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and down below for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before head below for the digital game deals, we still have some solid Switch console bundle deals along with Nintendo Labo Kits for just $40 right here. And here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo’s Q3 Earnings report.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Flame In The Flood: