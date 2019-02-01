Digital Switch games from $3: Flame In The Flood, Disgaea, Octodad, Reigns, more

Nintendo has now launched a pair of new sales across the eShop. Along with some amazing digital titles still live from earlier this week, we are now seeing a series of NISA games and much more starting from $3 or so. Head over to this morning’s roundup for some great deals on Switch games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and down below for our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disgaea 1 Complete $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Lost Child $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNK HEROINES $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pool Panic $5 (Reg. $15)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes $9 (Reg. $15)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Human: Fall Flat $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens $4 (Reg. $8)
- The Bridge $3 (Reg. $10)
- Tumblestone $4 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star $6 (Reg. $8)
- Cave Story+ $15 (Reg. $30)
- Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ $20 (Reg. $40)
- VVVVVV $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ittle Dew 2+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Blade Strangers $15 (Reg. $40)
- Ikaruga $10 (Reg. $15)
- Tiny Barbarian DX $10 (Reg. $30)
Flame In The Flood:
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition is a wilderness survival game in which a girl and her dog travel on foot and by raft down a procedurally-generated river.
Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness. This Complete Edition includes various gameplay enhancements and a Director’s Commentary mode.