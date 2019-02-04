Anker’s Amazon Gold Box delivers deals on chargers, USB-C hubs and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers a number of most popular charging accessories from $7.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our to pick is the PowerPort Speed+ 30W USB-C/A Wall Charger for $19.99. For comparison, it typically sells for $26 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. Perfect for charging your smartphone or Nintendo Switch on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
We’re also eyeing Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K video, 100W power delivery and a SD card reader for $49.99. It typically sells for over $75 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Use this hub to connect all of your legacy devices to the latest MacBooks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Other notable deals in today’s Gold Box include:
- 2-pack 6-ft. Braided Nylon Cables:
- microUSB: $7.50 (Reg. $10)
- Lightning: $20 (Reg. $25)
- USB-C to A: $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- PowerCore III Slim 10000mAh Power Bank: $26 (Reg. $35)
- 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: $17 (Reg. $25)
- USB-C/A 42W 5.4A Car Charger: $19 (Reg. $25)
- …and much more…
Forget about taking multiple wall adapters everywhere you go. With one dedicated USB-C Power Delivery port and one port equipped with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology, you can charge a multitude of devices from a single charger. A tough, compact build constructed from premium components ensures PowerPort Speed+ Duo goes wherever you need it. Built-in MultiProtect technology provides absolute safety for you and your devices while you charge, and the soft LED indicator unobtrusively displays powered-on status. MacBook 2016, 2017, 2018; iPhone Xs, Xs Max, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6 Plus; iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro; Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / LG / HTC / Nexus, Pixel, and more.