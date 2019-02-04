Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Latitude Lite Bluetooth Earbuds $17 Prime shipped, more

- Feb. 4th 2019 10:23 am ET

0

Qinxi (An Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Latitude Lite Bluetooth Earbuds for $16.89 Prime shipped when code VLKDC9CR has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate, is $1 under the previous price drop and one of the best offers we’ve seen. Aukey’s Bluetooth earbuds bring eight hours of battery life, Hi-Fi sound and more to the table alongside sweat-resistance. They’re great options for dedicated workout earbuds, or as a backup pair. Over 140 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

The powerful 8mm / 0.31″ drivers are tuned to provide a dynamic and compelling sound experience with incredible depth. They recreate the rich fullness of live performance with resonant vocals, vibrant mids, and prominent bass. The ear-tips isolate you from external noise so nothing gets between you and your music on-the-go. Comfortable, custom fit with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks. These earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for shielding against sweat and rain. They are the perfect partner for your gym workout or jog.

