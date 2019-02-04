Eliminate coverage issues w/ a 3-pack of Google Wi-Fi for $220 ($30 off), more from $17

- Feb. 4th 2019 1:47 pm ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi (3-pack) for $220.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. Each of Google’s Wi-Fi mesh routers is made to cover 1,500 square feet, meaning that three of these will blanket most homes without a problem. The nice part about going with mesh is that you can always pick up another router and extend coverage further. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Are you paying monthly to rent a cable modem? If so, you should consider using today’s savings towards your own cable modem so you halt that sneaky monthly fee charged by your ISP. Motorola’s $40 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem is certified by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, BrightHouse, and many others. Dodging monthly rental fees typically offers a savings of around $120 each year.

More networking deals:

Google Wi-Fi features:

  • A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
  • A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Rakuten Google Networking

About the Author