Eliminate coverage issues w/ a 3-pack of Google Wi-Fi for $220 ($30 off), more from $17

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi (3-pack) for $220.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. Each of Google’s Wi-Fi mesh routers is made to cover 1,500 square feet, meaning that three of these will blanket most homes without a problem. The nice part about going with mesh is that you can always pick up another router and extend coverage further. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Are you paying monthly to rent a cable modem? If so, you should consider using today’s savings towards your own cable modem so you halt that sneaky monthly fee charged by your ISP. Motorola’s $40 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem is certified by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, BrightHouse, and many others. Dodging monthly rental fees typically offers a savings of around $120 each year.

More networking deals:

Google Wi-Fi features: