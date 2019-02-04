Say goodbye to tangles with the Revlon Hair Brush for just $4 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Revlon Detangle and Smooth Black Cushion Hair Brush in Black or Red for $3.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page $2 off coupon. Regularly $6, that’s the lowest price we’ve found. For comparison, Walmart currently has it for $6. This Amazon choice product lets you gently remove tangles and leaves your hair silky smooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the Revlon Compact Hair Dryer in Black for $10 as an add-on item. You’ll have to include it in an order of $25 for this special price. That’s $3 off the regular rate and a great option for traveling. It also features two heat controls and a cold shot button. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Revlon’s Detangle and Smooth Brush features:

  • Great for Detangling & Smoothing out hair
  • Rubberized Finish
  • A Brush Style for All Hair Needs
  • Soft Brush Bristles
  • Works on Wet and Dry Hair
