Here’s a rare deal on the Special Edition White Xbox One Elite Controller: $127.50 (Reg. $150)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering a rare deal on the Microsoft Xbox One Elite White Special Edition Wireless Controller at $127.49 shipped. Also available in standard black. Just be sure to login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. That’s a $22 discount from the regular $150 price tag and one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on the white version since release. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for today’s best game deals.
It has been a busy day for Xbox deals. We have up to $150 off Xbox One X consoles and 15% off gift cards — not to mention details on the new Apex Legends battle royale title from the Titanfall devs.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller
Carrying case
Set of 4 paddles
Set of 6 thumbsticks: standard (2), tall (2), and domed (2)
Set of 2 D-pads: faceted and standard
USB cable
2 AA batteries
Quick Setup Guide and Product Manual