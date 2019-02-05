Digital Switch games from just $1: Axiom Verge, Bleed 2, Escape Doodland, Dandara, more

We are back again today with a nice batch of discounted digital Switch games courtesy of the Nintendo’s eShop. While we still have some top-tier first party games on sale in this morning’s roundup, it’s time to take a look at some great indie titles to keep you busy in-between. Starting from just $1, you’ll find deals on games like Dandara, White Night, Flood of Light, Bleed 2 and Axiom Verge, among others. Head below for all of our top picks along with some notable offers still live from last week.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Dandara $6 (Reg. $15)
- White Night $3 (Reg. $15)
- Infernium $5 (Reg. $25)
- Flood of Light $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Bleed 2 $5 (Reg. $15)
- Escape Doodland $1 (Reg. $10)
- Paranautical Activity $1.50 (Reg. $8)
- Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Axiom Verge $18 (Reg. $20)
- Almightree: The Last Dreamer $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disgaea 1 Complete $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Lost Child $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNK HEROINES $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pool Panic $5 (Reg. $15)
Axiom Verge:
This is the action-adventure you’ve been waiting decades for. After a lab accident, a scientist awakens in a mysterious, alien world. Is this a distant planet? The far future? Or a complex virtual-reality computer simulation?
Plumb the recesses of a large, labyrinthine world in order to learn its secrets and uncover your role within it.