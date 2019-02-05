Digital Switch games from just $1: Axiom Verge, Bleed 2, Escape Doodland, Dandara, more

- Feb. 5th 2019 1:24 pm ET

0

We are back again today with a nice batch of discounted digital Switch games courtesy of the Nintendo’s eShop. While we still have some top-tier first party games on sale in this morning’s roundup, it’s time to take a look at some great indie titles to keep you busy in-between. Starting from just $1, you’ll find deals on games like Dandara, White Night, Flood of Light, Bleed 2 and Axiom Verge, among others. Head below for all of our top picks along with some notable offers still live from last week.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Along with some great game deals right here, we also have some notable Switch console offers as well as the Nintendo Pro Controller and more starting from $53.50 shipped.

Axiom Verge:

This is the action-adventure you’ve been waiting decades for. After a lab accident, a scientist awakens in a mysterious, alien world. Is this a distant planet? The far future? Or a complex virtual-reality computer simulation?

Plumb the recesses of a large, labyrinthine world in order to learn its secrets and uncover your role within it.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard