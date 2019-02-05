Upgrade your home theater w/ Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. System for $140 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Harman Kardon offers its HKTS 16 5.1-Channel Home Theater System in certified refurbished condition for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $600 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. You’ll find it for around $300 in new condition at various third-party marketplaces. Those looking to upgrade their home theater audio will want to reach for this all-in-one bundle to get started. Includes a one-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Make sure you pick up some speaker wire to complete your new setup. 100 feet of AmazonBasics wire should do the trick to help you get started. It’s also available in varying lengths if you need more or less.
Harman Kardon HKTS 16 features:
- Complete 5.1 channel home theater surround sound system
- Voice-matched, two-way, 120W satellite speakers
- Powerful, down-firing, 200W subwoofer
- Bass-boost controls and phase switches for subwoofer
- Upgradable to 7.1 channels
If you’re going to add surround sound to your home playback system, you will want to do it once – and do it right. That’s why the HKTS 16BQ/WQ home theater loudspeaker includes five voice-matched satellite loudspeakers for the center, left/right front and left/right surround channels, in addition to an attention-grabbing, 200-watt powered subwoofer.