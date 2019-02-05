Upgrade your home theater w/ Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. System for $140 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Harman Kardon offers its HKTS 16 5.1-Channel Home Theater System in certified refurbished condition for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $600 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. You’ll find it for around $300 in new condition at various third-party marketplaces. Those looking to upgrade their home theater audio will want to reach for this all-in-one bundle to get started. Includes a one-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure you pick up some speaker wire to complete your new setup. 100 feet of AmazonBasics wire should do the trick to help you get started. It’s also available in varying lengths if you need more or less.

Harman Kardon HKTS 16 features:

Complete 5.1 channel home theater surround sound system

Voice-matched, two-way, 120W satellite speakers

Powerful, down-firing, 200W subwoofer

Bass-boost controls and phase switches for subwoofer

Upgradable to 7.1 channels