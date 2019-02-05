Adorn your desk w/ the RepliCade X Centipede Arcade Cabinet at $109.50 (Reg. $160, All-time low)

- Feb. 5th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet for $109.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $128. RepliCade’s sixth scale arcade cabinet measures up to 12-inches tall and is a great way to showcase your love of the hit classic title. It’s the perfect size to display on your desk, but still manages to feature a wood cabinet construction, mini TRAK-BALL control and more. So far it carries a 5/5 star rating at Best Buy, and you can dive into our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

And don’t forget that you can now pre-order the new Mini Street Fighter II Champion Edition Replicade.

RepliCade X Centipede Cabinet features:

  • Arcade accurate sixth scale replica Centipede arcade machine
  • Officially licensed by Atari that plays the original Centipede arcade game
  • Wood cabinet construction with a diecast metal coin door with storage compartment
  • Mini TRAK-BALL control
  • Illuminated marquee & cabinet accents with high resolution cabinet art reproduction
  • Officially licensed by Atari that plays the original Centipede arcade game
  • Non-volatile memory saves high scores

