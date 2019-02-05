Expand your home gym with Sunny Fitness Equipment from $129 at Amazon, today only

- Feb. 5th 2019 7:20 am ET

$129+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Sunny cardio equipment. The deals start at $129 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Semi-Recumbent Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike for $129, which is down from its usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a foldable design and offers a “total body workout” with support for up to 265-pounds. A built-in digital monitor helps track your workout over time. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals or check out the entire sale on this landing page.

We’re also eyeing the Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Treadmill for $349 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for around $450. This model sports a slim design so you can easily setup it in your home. Includes auto-incline with 15 levels. Rated 4/5 stars.

Semi Recumbent Upright Bicycle features:

  • Bikes with magnetic resistance never come in contact with the flywheel, resulting in a silent, stable and virtually low maintenance experience. The closer the magnet the greater the resistance will be
  • Total Body Workout: The durable arm and leg resistance bands allow targeting of various muscles while maintaining a full range of motion.
  • Digital Monitor: Effectively tracks your fitness progress with the easy to read multi-function digital monitor. Monitor your distance, speed, time and heart rate to see how hard you work.
  • Space saver design: the transportation wheels and folding capabilities of the total body fitness machine gives you control of your workout and in-home space
$129+

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp