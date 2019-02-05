Expand your home gym with Sunny Fitness Equipment from $129 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Sunny cardio equipment. The deals start at $129 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Semi-Recumbent Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike for $129, which is down from its usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a foldable design and offers a “total body workout” with support for up to 265-pounds. A built-in digital monitor helps track your workout over time. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals or check out the entire sale on this landing page.

We’re also eyeing the Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Treadmill for $349 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for around $450. This model sports a slim design so you can easily setup it in your home. Includes auto-incline with 15 levels. Rated 4/5 stars.

Semi Recumbent Upright Bicycle features: