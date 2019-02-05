TOMS End of Season Sale cuts an extra 20% off all markdowns, including winter boots from $28

For a limited time only, the TOMS End of Season Sale takes an extra 20% off all markdowns with code BYEWINTER. Orders of $59+ receive free delivery. For men, the Dark Toffee Leather Hawthorne Boots are a very stylish option that you can easily dress up or down. Originally priced at $160, during the sale you can find them for $80. They’re available in three color options and feature a molded insole, as well as a padded collar for additional comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dark Toffee Leather Hawthorne Boots $80 (Orig. $160)
- Birch Technical Knit Classics $28 (Orig. $60)
- Tarmac Olive Nubuck Ashland Boots $80 (Orig. $170)
- Toffee Balboa Mid Sneaker $36 (Orig. $100)
- Shade Suede Paxton Sneaker $51 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Dark Amber Shaye Booties $48 (Orig. $100)
- Burt Henna Leather Esme Booties $56 (Orig. $140)
- Dark Amber Paxton Sneakers $51 (Orig. $80)
- Perforated Jutti Flats $54 (Orig. $85)
- Blush Tassel Elba Booties $40 (Orig. $120)
