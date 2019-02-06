Assemble a team of comic book heroes in Sentinels of the Multiverse for iOS: $1 (Reg. $7)

- Feb. 6th 2019 4:05 pm ET

0

Based on the tabletop card game of the same name, the iOS version of Sentinels of the Multiverse is now on sale for just $1. Regularly $7, the officially-licensed digital version is a great addition to your iOS board/card game collection and is now matching its all-time low. You’ll have to put together a “team of comic book heroes” each with individual play styles and backstories in order to thwart “a variety of maniacal and formidable villains.” This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 gamers all-time. More details below.

We also still have Bendy and the Ink Machine for iOS at just $3 (Reg. $5), Neon Chrome for $2 (Reg. $7) and the mysterious Hyperforma at $3 (Reg. $5). You’ll find the rest of today’s iOS/Mac app deals right here

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7) 

Sentinels of the Multiverse:

The digital version of SotM plays like a comic book come to life! Control an entire team of heroes in single player, or head online and join heroes from around the globe in multiplayer. This is cooperative card-battle like you’ve never played before! 

