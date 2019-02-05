Neon Chrome’s destructible environments & twin-stick action now down to $2 on iOS (Reg. $7)

- Feb. 5th 2019 10:03 am ET

0

If you’re looking for a fast-paced, twin-stick shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environments, you’re in luck. Neon Chrome is on sale for just $1.99 today. That’s matching the all-time low on the regularly $7 iOS game and represents the first notable drop of 2019. Along with a wide range of enemies including boss battles, this one has MFi controller support and RPG-style character progression. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

Neon Chrome:

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer – again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat – many players have over 100 hours logged!

