Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Forgotten Memories, System Activity Monitors, more

- Feb. 6th 2019 9:51 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including System Activity Monitors, Minecraft: Skin Studio, Colorset – Coloring Book, Forgotten Memories and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Twinkling: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Everyday Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Minecraft: Skin Studio: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colorset – Coloring Book: $8 (Reg. $26)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 & Mario Odyssey $45 ea + more Switch games

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Backgammon HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5coins.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels Sidekick: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blockwick 2: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Orba: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Aqueduct: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blockwick: $3 (Reg. $5) 

Mac: Savings 1: $10 (Reg. $15)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard