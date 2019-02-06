Add Harman Kardon’s iconic SoundSticks III to your desk for $100 (Refurb, $50 off), more from $130

- Feb. 6th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

Harman Kardon is currently offering its SoundSticks III Computer Speakers in certified refurbished condition for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from a new condition model at Amazon or B&H and is a match for our previous offer. Sporting a classic design reminiscent of a bygone era in tech, these speakers rock notable sound quality to match alongside a six-inch downward-firing powered subwoofer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. A one-year Harmon Kardon warranty is included. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to bolster your desk setup with a wireless sound system, consider picking up Harman Kardon’s certified refurbished SoundSticks Wireless for $129.99. That’s $100 off the usual price tag and just like the SoundSticks III, matches our previous mention. They too include a one-year warranty.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks III features:

  • 2.1-Channel Configuration
  • Up to 40W of Total Power
  • Eight Full-Range Transducers
  • 6″ Down-Firing Subwoofer
  • 1 x 3.5mm Auxiliary Input
  • Touch Controls for Volume and Mute
  • Adjustable Speaker Angles
  • Transparent Design

