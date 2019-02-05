Microsoft’s Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard drops to $23 (Reg. $35+), more from $15

Best Buy is currently offering the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard for $22.74 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate at B&H and is the best offer we’ve seen. Headlined by an ergonomic design, Microsoft Natural 4000 keyboard features multimedia keys and more. With nearly 2,400 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 at Walmart. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 500 customers.

Other notable keyboard deals:

Microsoft Natural 4000 Keyboard features:

It’s important to be comfortable in a place where you spend a lot of your time. This Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 has even more comfort features to make your day-to-day tasks that much easier.