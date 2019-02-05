Microsoft’s Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard drops to $23 (Reg. $35+), more from $15

- Feb. 5th 2019 2:04 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard for $22.74 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate at B&H and is the best offer we’ve seen. Headlined by an ergonomic design, Microsoft Natural 4000 keyboard features multimedia keys and more. With nearly 2,400 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 at Walmart. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 500 customers.

Other notable keyboard deals:

Microsoft Natural 4000 Keyboard features:

It’s important to be comfortable in a place where you spend a lot of your time. This Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 has even more comfort features to make your day-to-day tasks that much easier.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go