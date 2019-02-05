Microsoft’s Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard drops to $23 (Reg. $35+), more from $15

Best Buy is currently offering the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 Keyboard for $22.74 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate at B&H and is the best offer we’ve seen. Headlined by an ergonomic design, Microsoft Natural 4000 keyboard features multimedia keys and more. With nearly 2,400 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.
We also spotted the Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 at Walmart. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 500 customers.
Other notable keyboard deals:
- VELOCIFIRE 87-Key: $27 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- w/ code NVNKTR5H
- VELOCIFIRE 87-Key White Backlite: $36 (Reg. $42) | Amazon
- w/ code Y4KIET4O
- VELOCIFIRE 87-Key for Mac: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code YNK749T8
Microsoft Natural 4000 Keyboard features:
It’s important to be comfortable in a place where you spend a lot of your time. This Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 has even more comfort features to make your day-to-day tasks that much easier.
Add Logitech's MX ERGO Plus Trackball Mouse to your Mac setup at $80 shipped (20% off) https://t.co/JMxoAas3Q8 by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/rLj8hBqidS
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 4, 2019