Moto’s Z2 Play 32GB Android Smartphone is down to $168 shipped (Reg. $250)

- Feb. 6th 2019 8:48 am ET

$168
0

Best Buy offers the Moto Z2 Play 32GB Android Smartphone in Lunar Gray for $167.99 shippedNote: you may need to select Activate Today on the right of the listing to see a discounted price with Verizon service. For comparison, it sells for upwards of $400, with $250 being the usual going rate. Notable features include 32GB of storage, a 12MP camera and up to 30 hours of battery life. The 5.5-inch AMOLED HD display offers enough room to enjoy content on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a microSD card to expand your storage. We recommend this 128GB option from Samsung. It’s currently on sale for $25 at Amazon.

Moto Z2 Play features:

Surf the web between calls on this Motorola Moto Z2 smartphone. It’s equipped with up to 3GB of RAM to run Android applications smoothly, and its 12-megapixel camera has night vision for taking pictures in any light. This Motorola Moto Z2 smartphone has a 30-hour battery life, so you can leave the charger at home.
Motorola

