Anker’s PowerHouse has a 120,000mAh battery, AC and USB ports, more for $350 (Reg. $500)

- Feb. 7th 2019 3:04 pm ET

$350
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerHouse 120,000mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator for $349.99 shipped. That’s a $150 savings off the regular going rate, an Amazon all-time low and the best offer we’ve ever seen. The Anker PowerHouse is the ultimate portable charging solution for content creators, gamers and more. A massive 120,000mAh provides power to four USB ports, one DC and AC outlet each. It can be powered by a standard outlet in your home or with added solar panels. We’ve loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

If today’s deal is too rich for your blood, consider going with a top-rated power inverter instead. This model has excellent ratings and is ready for life on the road.

PowerHouse 120,000mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator:

With PowerHouse, we’ve taken mobile power to a whole new level, creating a power supply that’s extremely potent yet remarkably portable. Whether within the confines of your home or in the great outdoors, we’ve created a way for you to never run out of power but stay connected. Your life is mobile, so we’ve put unlimited power in your hands. PowerHouse’s sturdy yet compact body encases a remarkable 434 watt-hours of power, enough to fully charge a laptop up to 15 times or give your phone up to 40 recharges. With a compact build made for easy carrying, PowerHouse is the perfect power supply to carry on outings or roadtrips.

