Don’t miss today’s Switch eShop deals at up to 50% off: Rocket League, Jotun, FIFA 19, more

It has been a busy week for Nintendo Switch deals with solid price drops on big time first party titles and a string of notable eShop sales. However, Nintendo just stepped it up a notch with deep price drops on Rocket League, Jotun: Valhalla Edition and more. This is a great time add some solid digital Switch games to your library for in between Super Smash Bros. sessions. Head below for everything.
Before you head below for today’s eShop deals, we also still have some price drops still live on Labo kits. In fact, the Robot, Vehicle and Variety sets are all still down at $40.
Today’s Best eShop Deals:
- Rocket League $12 (Reg. $20)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- FIFA 19 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition $14 (Reg. $20)
- RIOT – Civil Unrest $17 (Reg. $20)
- Diggerman $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Steamburg $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Super Treasure Arena $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- The Rainsdowne Players $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- And many more…
Rocket League:
Winner or nominee of more than 150 ‘Game of the Year’ awards, Rocket League® is a high-powered hybrid of arcade soccer and driving with rewarding physics-based gameplay. Take to the pitch for a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely. Express yourself with one of the deepest customization systems around and battle opponents on other platforms with groundbreaking cross-platform play!