Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3: Overcooked! 2, Rain World, Bad North, more

After seeing some amazing deals on first-party Switch games, the addition of Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online and Labo Kits for $40, it’s time for some eShop deals. In between all those major Switch releases, the plethora of indie digital titles available on the eShop are a great way to keep busy. Today’s sale is headlined by a great offer on Overcooked! 2 along with a host of deals still live from previous eShop roundups. Head below for everything.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Overcooked! 2 $19 (Reg. $25)
- Rain World $12 (Reg. $20)
- Bad North $13.50 (Reg. $15)
- Lifeless Planet: Premiere $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Inefficient Golf $4 (Reg. $8)
- BLACK BIRD $13 (Reg. $20)
- Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story $3 (Reg. $8)
- UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation $6 (Reg. $10)
- TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dandara $6 (Reg. $15)
- White Night $3 (Reg. $15)
- Infernium $5 (Reg. $25)
- Flood of Light $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- And many more…
And remember, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure are coming to Switch Online very soon. Here are all the details on when to expect them.
Overcooked! 2:
Buddy up or go it alone as you cook up a storm, chopping, steaming and frying your way through dynamic and outright crazy levels. Now with online multiplayer for up to four chefs, there is no such thing as too many cooks and the steaks have never been higher as you prepare to save the Onion Kingdom… Again.