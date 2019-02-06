Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3: Overcooked! 2, Rain World, Bad North, more

After seeing some amazing deals on first-party Switch games, the addition of Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online and Labo Kits for $40, it’s time for some eShop deals. In between all those major Switch releases, the plethora of indie digital titles available on the eShop are a great way to keep busy. Today’s sale is headlined by a great offer on Overcooked! 2 along with a host of deals still live from previous eShop roundups. Head below for everything.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

And remember, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure are coming to Switch Online very soon. Here are all the details on when to expect them.

Overcooked! 2: