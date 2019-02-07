The highly-rated XCOM Enemy Within for iOS is now 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)

XCOM: Enemy Within for iOS is now on sale at 50% off. Regularly $10, you can now download it to your iOS library for just $4.99. While we did see it drop lower over the holidays at the tail end of last year, this is matching the lowest price we tracked for the rest of 2018. The strategy combat game is a standalone expansion to XCOM: Enemy Unknown but comes entirely complete with no annoying IAPs. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 gamers all-time. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You’ll find the rest of today’s best iOS app deals right here along with solid deals on Bendy and the Ink Machine and Neon Chrome from $2.
iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $5 (Reg. $10)
Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization Revolution 2, Cosmic-Watch, more
Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA Live 19 $15, Splatoon 2 $45, more
XCOM: Enemy Within:
XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on iOS devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!