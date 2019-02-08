Make your own Lucky Charm marshmallows at home w/ Excalibur’s dehydrator: $110 (Reg. $200+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Excalibur 5-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator (3500B) for $109.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Regularly $200 from third-party retailers at Amazon, the newer model is $300 right now and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you enjoy Lucky Charms marshmallows, this is a must-have for you. You can make your own at home with a dehydrator like this, as well as things like jerky, dried fruits, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Preso Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator is just $40 shipped at Amazon right now and is a great budget-friendly alternative. It offers four trays instead of five and doesn’t carry the high-end Excalibur namesake, but will get the job done just fine.

Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator features: