Lasko’s digital ceramic tower heater includes a remote to keep you warm: $35 (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 9th 2019 10:11 am ET

BuyDig offers the Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote (5165) for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Although the polar vortex is over, it’s still quite cold across a majority of the US, so stay warm with this ceramic tower heater. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

If something as large as a tower heater isn’t for you, check out Lasko’s Ceramic Portable Space Heater (754200) for $23 shipped. It won’t warm as large of an area as the above model, but it’s great for smaller spaces like home offices and bathrooms.

Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater features:

  • 8 hour timer
  • Wide oscillation helps to provide a much wider heat coverage than most similar space heaters
  • Quality parts and engineering let you enjoy your warmth without any loud operating noises
  • Patented comfort system projects warmth throughout the room
  • Built-in ceramic safety, self-regulating ceramic element and automatic over-heat protection
