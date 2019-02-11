Enjoy high-end audio w/ active noise cancellation on B&O’s H9i headphones: $365 (Reg. $500)

Amazon offers the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation in black for $364.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $500, our last mention was $349 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. The Beoplay H9i headphones are perfect for blocking out outside noise at coffee shops or airplanes, and the audio quality is bar-none compared to other headsets in its category. I’ve personally used the H9i headphones and really enjoy listening to any genre of music on them. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Not looking to drop over $350 on headphones? The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones are down to $50 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Though you’re losing out on the iconic B&O namesake, these highly-rated and #1 best-selling headphones are great for more budget-focused setups.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphone features:

  • EASY LISTENING: Adjust the volume, change tracks and take calls with on-device touch controls. Enjoy added convenience with the proximity sensor that pauses playback when headphones are removed and resumes when placed back on.
  • HYBRID ANC: These high-quality headphones feature hybrid ANC that reduces both high- and low-frequency background noises. Transparency Mode lets you tune back in to the outside world with a swipe of the touchpad.
  • A SOUND EXPERIENCE: With the new bass port for deep sound and two dedicated microphones for enhanced voice call clarity, these Bluetooth headphones provide unparalleled Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound.
