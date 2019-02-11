Destroy Wi-Fi dead zones w/ NETGEAR’s $20 802.11ac range extender (Refurb, Orig. $70)

- Feb. 11th 2019 8:55 pm ET

$20
0

Walmart offers the NETGEAR 802.11ac 750Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet (EX6100-100NAS) for $19.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Originally $70, it now goes for around $60 at Amazon right now and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you have dead spots in your home’s Wi-Fi, this is a great solution without going to a full mesh networking setup. Plus, you’ll get an Ethernet port wherever you have it plugged in. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

For more control, check out Circle with Disney. It’s an 802.11ac router that offers high-grade security for your kids. You can currently get it for $40 shipped, which regularly goes for $55. It’s a bit more expensive than the above extender, but it offers more control over what content is serviced through it.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

  • Range extenders eliminate dead zones and improves WiFi coverage in your home.
  • NETGEAR extenders are easy to set up with the push of a button or mobile responsive User Interface
  • Extend 2.4 & 5GHz WiFi up to 750Mbps for fast, reliable connections
  • Universal compatibility to easily extend your current WiFi with your existing gateway, router, or ISP provided gateway
  • Convenient wall-plug design blends seamlessly into any décor
$20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide