Destroy Wi-Fi dead zones w/ NETGEAR’s $20 802.11ac range extender (Refurb, Orig. $70)

Walmart offers the NETGEAR 802.11ac 750Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet (EX6100-100NAS) for $19.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Originally $70, it now goes for around $60 at Amazon right now and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you have dead spots in your home’s Wi-Fi, this is a great solution without going to a full mesh networking setup. Plus, you’ll get an Ethernet port wherever you have it plugged in. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.
Nomad Base Station
For more control, check out Circle with Disney. It’s an 802.11ac router that offers high-grade security for your kids. You can currently get it for $40 shipped, which regularly goes for $55. It’s a bit more expensive than the above extender, but it offers more control over what content is serviced through it.
NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender features:
- Range extenders eliminate dead zones and improves WiFi coverage in your home.
- NETGEAR extenders are easy to set up with the push of a button or mobile responsive User Interface
- Extend 2.4 & 5GHz WiFi up to 750Mbps for fast, reliable connections
- Universal compatibility to easily extend your current WiFi with your existing gateway, router, or ISP provided gateway
- Convenient wall-plug design blends seamlessly into any décor