Keep your cryptocurrency safe w/ the Ledger S Nano hardware wallet for $49 shipped (Reg. $60+)

NeweggFlash offers the Ledger Nano S Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet for $48.99 shipped. Originally $100, it now goes for around $60 at Amazon and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you mine cryptocurrency, this wallet will keep it safe and secure on your person instead of in the cloud somewhere. This is a much more secure way to store cryptocurrency as it’s far less susceptible to hacking attempts. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 1,000 shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
Just $11 Prime shipped will keep your Leger Nano S safe when you travel. This hard case is a must-have if you plan to keep the Nano S in a backpack or briefcase and would be a great place to put your savings toward.
Leger Nano S Cryptocurrency Wallet features:
- Check and confirm transactions on the display and confirm with using the physical buttons (anti-malware second factor)
- Your confidential data is never exposed: it is secured inside a strongly isolated environment locked by a PIN code
- Use companion apps such as cryptocurrencies wallets, and also FIDO U2F, GPG, SSH or build your own applications
- Ledger Nano S supports the FIDO Universal Second Factor authentication standard on Google, Dropbox, GitHub or Dashlane
- Your accounts are backed up on a recovery sheet. Easy restoration on any Ledger device or compatible wallets (BIP39/BIP44)