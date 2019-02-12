Keep your cryptocurrency safe w/ the Ledger S Nano hardware wallet for $49 shipped (Reg. $60+)

NeweggFlash offers the Ledger Nano S Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet for $48.99 shipped. Originally $100, it now goes for around $60 at Amazon and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you mine cryptocurrency, this wallet will keep it safe and secure on your person instead of in the cloud somewhere. This is a much more secure way to store cryptocurrency as it’s far less susceptible to hacking attempts. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 1,000 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Just $11 Prime shipped will keep your Leger Nano S safe when you travel. This hard case is a must-have if you plan to keep the Nano S in a backpack or briefcase and would be a great place to put your savings toward.

Leger Nano S Cryptocurrency Wallet features: