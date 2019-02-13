Tax season isn’t forever, neither is this deal on a Brother AirPrint AiO Printer: $95 (Reg. $150)

Office Depot offers the Brother HLL2395DW Wireless All-in-One Printer with AirPrint for $94.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best price we can find. This model has scan and print functionality along with AirPrint support for iOS and Mac devices. With tax season in full bloom, grab Brother’s AiO laser and make your end-of-year financial work a breeze. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As far as AirPrint lasers are concerned, this is a very competitive price and among the best we’ve seen all-time. You might find an inkjet alternative for less but you’ll easily make up for that difference with ink costs over time.

Brother HLL2395DW Printer features: