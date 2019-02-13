Start Time Machine backups or a PLEX server w/ QNAP 3-bay NAS for $170 (Reg. $220)

Today only, Woot offers the QNAP TS-328 3-bay Diskless NAS Storage System for $169.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise you’ll see a $6 delivery fee added on. For comparison, this model typically sells for around $220 at retailers like Amazon. This QNAP NAS is a solid entry-level system with three bays and a quad-core 1.4GHz processor. It supports Time Machine, H.264/H.265 hardware decoding and transcoding, and even RAID setups. At Amazon, nearly 65% of reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

Leverage your savings today and outfit this new NAS with a hard drive. While there are plenty of options out there to choose from, we recommend WD’s Red lineup as a solid place to start.

QNAP TS-328 NAS features:

  • With just three disks you can build a secure RAID 5 array on the TS-328. This provides optimized storage capacity and protection against one disk failing
  • Supports H.264/H.265 hardware decoding and transcoding, providing a smoother video viewing experience
  • Snapshots fully record system status and data (including metadata). If files are accidentally deleted or modified, you can quickly restore the data with snapshots
  • Qfiling automates file organization, greatly improving work efficiency
