Start Time Machine backups or a PLEX server w/ QNAP 3-bay NAS for $170 (Reg. $220)

Today only, Woot offers the QNAP TS-328 3-bay Diskless NAS Storage System for $169.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise you’ll see a $6 delivery fee added on. For comparison, this model typically sells for around $220 at retailers like Amazon. This QNAP NAS is a solid entry-level system with three bays and a quad-core 1.4GHz processor. It supports Time Machine, H.264/H.265 hardware decoding and transcoding, and even RAID setups. At Amazon, nearly 65% of reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

Leverage your savings today and outfit this new NAS with a hard drive. While there are plenty of options out there to choose from, we recommend WD’s Red lineup as a solid place to start.

