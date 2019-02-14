Monitor the temperature & humidity of any room w/ this 2-pack of thermometers for $12 Prime shipped

- Feb. 14th 2019 4:17 pm ET

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Harbor Digital Hygrometer/Thermometers for $11.99 Prime shipped when you use code HABOR171AB at checkout. Regularly $17, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. These thermometers can help you check the actual temperature in specific rooms instead of relying on your A/C’s thermostat in the middle of your home. Plus, they’ll show you the humidity index, allowing you to gauge if you need a dehumidifier or humidifier in your home to make it more comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you want to track the outside temperature from the comfort of your home, check out this #1 best-selling ThermoPro Digital Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Hygrometer/Thermometer for $23 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s more expensive than the above 2-pack of thermometers, it offers many more features and can be very useful to monitor the temperature of a remote location.

Harbor Digital Thermometer features:

  • 2 pieces mini temperature and humidity monitor (1.8 x 2.3 INCH, small and light enough for saving space and carrying around)
  • Fast response that measures every 10 seconds with 24 sensitive VENTS to provide updated and accurate readings
  • Habor humidity gauge indoor thermometer has no complicated function button
  • Level icons indicate comfortable, un-comfortable and normal conditions
  • Habor humidity gauge room thermometer with magnet attaching, table standing, and wall hanging design, put anywhere you want

