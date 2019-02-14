Monitor the temperature & humidity of any room w/ this 2-pack of thermometers for $12 Prime shipped

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Harbor Digital Hygrometer/Thermometers for $11.99 Prime shipped when you use code HABOR171AB at checkout. Regularly $17, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. These thermometers can help you check the actual temperature in specific rooms instead of relying on your A/C’s thermostat in the middle of your home. Plus, they’ll show you the humidity index, allowing you to gauge if you need a dehumidifier or humidifier in your home to make it more comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you want to track the outside temperature from the comfort of your home, check out this #1 best-selling ThermoPro Digital Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Hygrometer/Thermometer for $23 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s more expensive than the above 2-pack of thermometers, it offers many more features and can be very useful to monitor the temperature of a remote location.

Harbor Digital Thermometer features: