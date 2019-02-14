This weekend only, Lacoste Presidents’ Day Sale takes an extra 20% off sale items from $34

Lacoste is revamping your wardrobe with an extra 20% off sale items via code BONUS20 at checkout. All orders receive free delivery. The Jersey Crewneck Sweatshirt is a casual option for everyday wear and it’s currently marked down to $65, which originally was priced at $135. This sweatshirt can be worn with shorts, jeans, khakis or joggers and it’s available in four color options. It features a stylish logo on the side and would look great over a button-down shirt. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- SPORT Technical Pique Polo Shirt $45 (Orig. $80)
- Jersey Crewneck Sweatshirt $65 (Orig. $135)
- Zippered Stand-Up Collar Pullover $103 (Orig. $215)
- Technical Taffeta Vest $79 (Orig. $165)
- V-Neck Pima Cotton Sweater $34 (Orig. $42)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Concept Dual Tote $61 (Orig. $108)
- Sport Midlayer Zip Golf Jacket $60 (Orig. $125)
- Hooded Long Twill Windbreaker $94 (Orig. $195)
- Leopard Print Polo Dress $74 (Orig. $155)
- Stretch Check Canvas Shirt $65 (Orig. $135)
