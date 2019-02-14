Levi’s Presidents’ Day Sale revamps your denim: 30% off sitewide, including sale items from $42

For a limited time only, Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide, including sale items, with promo code WHYWAIT during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The 541 Athletic Fit Jeans features a modern and stylish fit for men. Originally these jeans were priced at $70, however they’re currently on sale for $49. They’re available in sixteen color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 450 reviews.

Denim jackets are a must-have in any woman’s wardrobe and the Original Trucker is now $69, down from $98. You can style this jacket over dresses, t-shirts, sweaters and more. Plus, it even is available in a white color option.

