Levi’s Presidents’ Day Sale revamps your denim: 30% off sitewide, including sale items from $42

For a limited time only, Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide, including sale items, with promo code WHYWAIT during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The 541 Athletic Fit Jeans features a modern and stylish fit for men. Originally these jeans were priced at $70, however they’re currently on sale for $49. They’re available in sixteen color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 450 reviews.
Our top picks for men include:
- 541 Athletic Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Trucker Jacket $63 (Orig. $90)
- Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Denim jackets are a must-have in any woman’s wardrobe and the Original Trucker is now $69, down from $98. You can style this jacket over dresses, t-shirts, sweaters and more. Plus, it even is available in a white color option.
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Trucker Jacket $69 (Orig. $98)
- 710 Super Skinny Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Cleo Shirt $49 (Orig. $70)
- Curvy Skinny Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- Logo Weekend Crewneck Sweatshirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Sperry cuts a rare extra 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals & sale + free shipping https://t.co/s5UkBhK1t0 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/6HoLiInUCi
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 13, 2019