The rogue-lite Dead Age zombie apocalypse RPG is now down to $1 on iOS (Reg. $3)

- Feb. 14th 2019 4:43 pm ET

Dead Age is a zombie apocalypse game with turn-based combat and perma-death. However, you’ll also have to “go on dangerous scavenging runs, build alliances, craft equipment, make difficult story-influencing decisions [and] defend your camp against undead hordes.” The regularly $3 game is now down to just $1 on the App Store. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Even with the permanent game overs, the rogue-lite experience is a little bit more forgiving than usual with the ability to bring previously earned gear into your next play through. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today's iOS game roundup is filled with Bridge Constructor deals along with price drops on R-TYPE II, The Inner World, Transistor and much more.

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R-TYPE II, The Inner World, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider $23, Undertale $10, more

Dead Age:

Survive the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat and permanent death! Manage survivors, go on dangerous scavenging runs, build alliances, craft equipment, make difficult story-influencing decisions, defend your camp against undead hordes and experience non-linear rogue-lite elements. An innovative Indie Survival-RPG!

