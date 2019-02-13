Take your Apple TV & home audio network next level w/ AirParrot 2 for Mac at $8.50 (35% off), more

You can now grab AirParrot 2 for Mac/Windows at just $8.44 using code FLASH19 at checkout. The media streaming app is regularly $13 but is now 35% off for today and tomorrow. This is the current best we can find and a rare price drop. AirParrot allows you to “send content to multiple devices like Apple TV and Chromecast, or share audio around the house to AirPlay-enabled speakers.” In fact, you can also use the company’s Reflector app to mirror said content to other destinations. Best of all, that one is also eligible for the promo code above. Head below for all the details.

Mac/Windows: Reflector 3: $10 (Reg. $15)

Reflector 3 is a wireless mirroring and streaming receiver that runs on your Mac or Windows computer. It allows you to display and record a real-time view of one or more computer, smart phone or tablet screens. Anything that is happening on your device will be shown on your computer screen.

Mac: DropStream: $6.50 (Reg. $10)

Select a file and stream it to your Apple TV or Chromecast. It’s that simple. DropStream takes care of special formats, subtitles, audio tracks and more

Air Parrot 2: