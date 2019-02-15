This Laptop Stand/Shelf Bundle is great for DJs & home studios, now just $20 (Reg. up to $100) 

Guitar Center is now offering the DR Pro DJ Laptop Stand and Shelf Bundle for just $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $25; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $100, this bundle currently sells at a bloated $125+ on Amazon but is now on sale for $30 over at Musician’s Friend. Today’s deal is the lowest price can find. This adjustable DJ Laptop stand can be clamped to a table or stand up on its own desktop-style. It also comes with a handy little shelf for additional gear (not always included with these things). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

DJ or not, these little stands are great for home studios or your basic podcast setups. Personally I use mine as a sort-of rotating stand for whatever gear I’m focusing on at the moment whether it be a laptop, small MIDI controller, interface or smaller synth. All things considered there aren’t many options out there for less than today’s deal with the extra shelf included.

DR Pro DJ Laptop Stand and Shelf Bundle: