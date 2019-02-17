TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV has built-in Roku, three HDMI inputs, more for $800 (Reg. $950)

Best Buy offers the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku-enabled UHDTV for $799.99. That’s down at least $150 or so from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and the best price that we can find. TCL’s 2018 TV lineup sports 4K resolution and built-in Roku support for streaming all of your favorite services. This model has three HDMI inputs and support for Dolby Vision HDR. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku UHDTV features:

  • Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
  • LED backlighting with contrast control Zones produce Deep blacks and excellent picture quality
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet
