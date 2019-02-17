TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV has built-in Roku, three HDMI inputs, more for $800 (Reg. $950)

Best Buy offers the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku-enabled UHDTV for $799.99. That’s down at least $150 or so from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and the best price that we can find. TCL’s 2018 TV lineup sports 4K resolution and built-in Roku support for streaming all of your favorite services. This model has three HDMI inputs and support for Dolby Vision HDR. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up a few extra HDMI cables. This three pack includes varying lengths for different jobs. It”s always good to have a few on-hand for various connections.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku UHDTV features: