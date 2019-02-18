Charge your Apple Watch on-the-go w/ Griffin’s portable power bank for $34 (Reg. $50)

Griffin Tech via Amazon offers its Travel Power Bank Apple Watch Battery for $34 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $50 or so. Our previous mention was $40. With its 1050mAh battery, this portable power supply will deliver up to 2.5 full Apple Watch charges. It is MFi-compliant, so you don’t have to worry about the welfare of your device. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra Apple Watch band. Don’t pay Apple’s ridiculous prices and opt for a third-party band instead. Deals start at $5.

Griffin Power Bank for Apple Watch features: