Charge your Apple Watch on-the-go w/ Griffin’s portable power bank for $34 (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 18th 2019 1:27 pm ET

$34
0

Griffin Tech via Amazon offers its Travel Power Bank Apple Watch Battery for $34 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $50 or so. Our previous mention was $40. With its 1050mAh battery, this portable power supply will deliver up to 2.5 full Apple Watch charges. It is MFi-compliant, so you don’t have to worry about the welfare of your device. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra Apple Watch band. Don’t pay Apple’s ridiculous prices and opt for a third-party band instead. Deals start at $5.

Griffin Power Bank for Apple Watch features:

  • 1,050 mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 2.5 full charges for an Apple Watch
  • Certified, MFI-compliant magnetic charging surface is built into the battery
  • Battery charges via any 5-volt USB charger or computer USB port
  • Charge status LED indicator
$34

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
griffin

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp