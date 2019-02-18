Kids these days are getting electronics earlier and earlier in life. I remember when I was a child and the best handheld game I had was Snake on my parent’s cell phones. Now, LeapFrog, an industry leader in children-focused educational games, announced the RockIt Twist, a handheld gaming system for kids ages 4-8.

This new system was announced at the 2019 Toy Fair and is designed to reinvent educational gaming for kids. It’ll feature side buttons, spinners, sliders, and switches providing children with a new and unique experience.

LeapFrog RockIt Twist is a great way to teach kids while letting them have fun

The LeapFrog RockIt Twist is a great teaching tool for children. There are four sides to turn and play with light up controls, multiple games, digital pets, and music to help kids learn.

The RockIt Twist comes with 12 preloaded games that will teach kids in a variety of ways. From Math, literacy, problem-solving, science, and creativity, children will be able to learn just about any skill while having fun at the same time. There are three adorable digital pets to nurture and grow, and LeapFrog will also sell additional RockIt Twist packs that include more games and digital pets to take care of. The extended gaming packs will feature topics such as banking, animals, dinosaurs, and more.

“Educational content is important to parents and we’re serving that up in a gaming system that kids are asking for,” said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog’s parent company. “We’re incredibly excited to share this unique new take on handheld gaming.”

You’ll find two different designs of the RockIt Twist, each geared toward either boys or girls depending on the design of the system. The boy version features green, black, blue, and red coloring while the girls version will be designed with purple, blue, green, and other attractive hues.

There are no pricing details available yet, but it’ll likely be on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum we’d think. Availability is slated for around fall, which means it’ll arrive just in time for the year’s largest sales and holidays, making it the perfect gift choice this Christmas.