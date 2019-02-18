Save up to 35% on LEGO Star Wars, City, Jurassic World, Marvel Super Heroes and more from $11

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Imperial At-Hauler for $64.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate, is $14 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 829-piece set debuted alongside Solo: A Star Wars Story and features five minifigures from the film. It stacks up to over 12 inches long and is packed with features like folding wings, deployable landing gear and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from $11.

Those who prefer non-fiction over Sci-Fi won’t want to miss the LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set at a new Amazon low of $16.

Other notable LEGO discounts include:

LEGO Imperial At-Hauler features:

Become a cargo master with the LEGO Star Wars 75219 Imperial at-hauler. This detailed vehicle features an opening minifigure cockpit, platform underneath, rotating lifter arms for flight and landing modes, and movable hooks on the end for latching onto the included buildable cargo container with 4 blaster rifles inside. And with 5 LEGO minifigures, fans will love recreating action-packed battle scenes from solo: a Star Wars story!