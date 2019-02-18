Nike cuts $30 off all orders of $150 or more with promo code: Dri-FIT, Free RN, more

This week only, Nike is offering $30 off all orders of $150 or more with code SPORT30 at checkout. Find great deals on new sneakers, apparel including Dri-FIT, accessories and more. NikePlus Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. Note: Prices below do not reflect final order totals.
For men, the Free RN Flyknit 2018 Shoes are $100 and originally were priced at $120. These sneakers are also available in a women’s option and were designed for support. Combine your order with the Dri-FIT Striped Polo Shirt, which is priced at $59 and get both pieces for $129 with the promo code listed above. That’s a savings of $76 off the original prices and both are versatile to wear with an array of items. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Free RN Flyknit 2018 $100 (Orig. $120)
- EXP-X14 Running Shoe $108 (Orig. $120)
- Dri-FIT Striped Polo Shirt $59 (Orig. $85)
- Revolution 4 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $60)
- Varsity Complete Trainer $55 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Air Zoom Pegasus 35 $102 (Orig. $120)
- Renew Rival Running Shoe $72 (Orig. $85)
- Free RN Flyknit 2018 $102 (Orig. $120)
- Pocket Medium Support Sports Bra $40 (Orig. $50)
- Odyssey React Shield Water-Repellent $104 (Orig. $130)
