Nike cuts $30 off all orders of $150 or more with promo code: Dri-FIT, Free RN, more

This week only, Nike is offering $30 off all orders of $150 or more with code SPORT30 at checkout. Find great deals on new sneakers, apparel including Dri-FIT, accessories and more. NikePlus Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. Note: Prices below do not reflect final order totals.

For men, the Free RN Flyknit 2018 Shoes are $100 and originally were priced at $120. These sneakers are also available in a women’s option and were designed for support. Combine your order with the Dri-FIT Striped Polo Shirt, which is priced at $59 and get both pieces for $129 with the promo code listed above. That’s a savings of $76 off the original prices and both are versatile to wear with an array of items. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: