If you have a smart home filled with Wi-Fi-connected light bulbs, cameras, and more, then you’ve likely wondered how to keep everything functioning in case of a power outage. In this guide, you’ll find out top recommendations for how to keep your smart home online during a power outage.

Nomad Base Station

Battery-powered network

Keeping your network online is a must. If you have cameras and more still powered, but a down network, then nothing can reach the Internet. That’s where a UPS comes in, or uninterrupted power supply. You have a few options when it comes to this.

Our #1 recommendation would be APC’s 600VA Back-UPS for $50 shipped at Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there and is built to keep your network and more up and going without fail. You’ll get five outlets with surge protection and battery backup, and another two that are protected from surges only. Plus, there’s a built-in 1.5A USB port to keep technology and more charged when the power fails.

For a more robust solution, the CyberPower 1500VA Intelligent LCD UPS System is perfect for more complicated setups, though slightly more expensive at $145 shipped. This option features 12 total outlets, with six on battery backup with surge and 6 on just surge protection. This is more for a complete desk setup rather than just network, though it’ll work for either. If you just have your network devices on this 1500VA battery backup, you should be good to go for a few hours with extra power once the lights go dim.

Battery- or solar-powered cameras

Keeping your network online is #1, but the second most important thing to keep in mind is your security system. If your cameras are powered off of your home’s electricity, then your security goes out the same time as your lights. Our #1 recommendation would be NETGEAR’s Arlo Home Security System. Whether you go with the standard Arlo, Arlo Pro, or Arlo Pro 2, you can’t go wrong. These cameras are battery powered and you don’t have to worry about them going out when the power goes down. You can even pick up extra batteries for your Arlo cameras should you experience extended power outages.

If you’d rather have nearly never-ending power, then Arlo offers a solar panel for its Pro, Pro 2, or Go models. This will negate the need for batteries and allow you a near seamless experience as you’d almost never experience an outage due to power with the cameras.

Battery- or solar-powered spotlights for around the house

If you have ever experienced a total blackout, it can get quite dark at night. There are no lights on the outside of your house, and the neighborhood is just as dim. Though flashlights can help solve this, they’re not very hands-free.

If you want to stick with the Arlo theme, there are Arlo Lights that are built around smart home security. They’re completely wireless and motion-sensing, fully built to work with Arlo’s lineup of security cameras. They’re also battery-powered, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice should the power go down.

If you’d rather have something that requires no batteries, we’d recommend picking up some solar powered lights to put around your property. There are many different options for this and we almost always have a new choice in our Green Deals guide. But, Amazon is filled with hundreds of options, like this #1 best-selling model from LITOM for just $16 Prime shipped. You’ll never have to change the batteries and it’s powered by the sun’s rays.