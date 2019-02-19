Eradicate crime across the megacity of Edenbyrg in JYDGE for iOS: $3 (Reg. $9)

- Feb. 19th 2019 10:12 am ET

0

For those unfamiliar, JYDGE game is a “top-down shooter where you get to build your own cybernetic JYDGE” in order to “eradicate crime in the never-sleeping megacity of Edenbyrg.” Sounds fun right? Well it’s even more fun when you only have to pay $2.99 for it. Regularly $9, JYDGE is now matching the best price we have tracked outside of a brief launch sale and during the holiday season last year. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 gamers. More details below.

JYDGE:

Build your JYDGE. Enter Edenbyrg. Get out alive. JYDGE is a lawful but awful roguehate top-down shooter where you get to build your own cybernetic JYDGE and eradicate crime in the never-sleeping megacity of Edenbyrg. 

Create your own play-style by augmenting your JYDGE, modifying your Gavel rifle, and choosing fearless companions to suit the tasks at hand.

